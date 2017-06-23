An interfaith humanitarian mission reported on Thursday “there is a grave humanitarian crisis in Mindanao” due to martial law and aerial bombings of the government in Marawi City.

“Contrary to the statements of Solicitor General Jose Calida and other government officials that there are no human rights violations as a consequence of martial law, this is apparently false”, Christina Palabay of Karapatan said in a press conference Thursday.

A total of 325,294 individuals evacuated Marawi City after the fight between the government and the Maute Group started on May 23, said Jerome Succor Aba of Suara Bangsamoro.

The common cases of human rights violation happening in Mindanao are forcible evacuation, aerial bombardment, indiscriminate bombardment, destruction of properties, divestment of properties, violation of domiciles, use of civilian facilities for military purposes, threat, harassment, intimidation and death evacuation, Kalinaw Mindanao said in their media kit.

Palabay said there are nine reported cases of extrajudicial killings by the military in Marawi City. These are based on testimonial evidence and statements of people who saw the dead bodies.

Fr. Cris Ablon of the Iglesia Filipina Independiente, said Marawi residents named Idris,55, and her son Jalal,25, are victims of the extra judicial killing.

Ablon said the two were supposed to evacuate on the afternoon of May 23 when they decided to return to their home to get more personal belongings. Then, a bomb from the military hit their home.

The extra judicial killings which includes the victims of the aerial bombings is not a coincidence but it was “intentional “, Palabay said.

Ablon said the damage of homes destroyed during the military’s bombings range from P200,000 to P6,000,000.

Alimondas Laut, 43, a resident in Marawi City said: “There are a lot of civilian people who died and until now their bodies are not yet recovered. You can smell the dead bodies until there will be nothing left in the body because it was eaten by animals”.

He said the battle in Marawi City may continue because bombings and gunfire are still continuous though not as severe as before.

The interfaith humanitarian mission slammed the soldiers and government officials who are using “rape jokes” that caused women to quiver in fear.

Palabay said there is a case where soldiers forced women to evacuate by saying “If you don’t go out, we will rape you”.

Arlene Brosas of Gabriela Women’s Party said the common illness of the displaced families in the evacuation centers are cough, cold, diarrhea, skin diseases and hypertension. She said there is a limited supply of food for children and infants, clothes, diapers, blankets, sanitary napkins and other personal things.

Brosas said Makabayan Partylist decided to pass House Resolution No. 1085 that aims to investigate the incidents in Marawi City. The group was not allowed by the military to enter the provincial capitol where more displaced families are staying. Alanna Ambi/DMS