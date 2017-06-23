President Rodrigo Duterte and Indonesian President Joko Widodo have committed to cooperate to address the terrorism problem that has been affecting the two countries.

The two leaders had a phone conversation Wednesday night, on the eve of the Philippine hosting of the trilateral meeting with Indonesia and Malaysia on security issues.

"The call was productive and fruitful. They both reaffirmed the need to step up cooperation to address threats posed by terrorism and violent extremism," Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a press briefing Thursday.

He said both leaders noted the importance of the trilateral meeting, which aimed at fostering cooperation on countering terrorism among regional neighboring states.

"President Widodo reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to support the Philippines in countering terrorism, including restoring peace and stability in the Southern Philippines," Abella said.

The Philippine military has been pursuing the Islamic State-linked Maute Terror Group in Marawi City in battles since May 23.

Abella said Duterte welcomed Widodo's expression of commitment of support to the Philippines.

Duterte also emphasized the Philippine government’s full resolve to work closer together with Indonesia and like-minded states to address these issues, Abella added. Celerina Monte/DMS