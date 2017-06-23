Thirty-one civilians, 12 of whom were minors, who were held by the members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were released on Wednesday night, a military spokesman said.

Capt. Arvin Encinas of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said the civilians were rescued after the bandits withdrew from the elementary school they have occupied in Brgy. Malagakit, Pigkawayan, Cotabato on Wednesday morning.

“All the hostages were rescued yesterday at around 6pm and they are all safe,” Encinas said.

Encinas said the bandits saw the government troops being replaced by a fresh group.

“They withdrew upon seeing our troops being replaced by new forces. They left leaving behind their hostages,” he said.

Capt. Nap Alcarioto, spokesman of the Army 602nd Brigade, said 12 of the rescued civilians were minors while 19 are adults.

He said the military are validating the reported death of four bandits during the clash.

Alcarioto also confirmed that the attack against the CAFGU detachment in Brgy. Simsiman, Pigkawayan, Cotabato Wednesday injured two militiamen.

Encinas said the government forces are still conducting clearing operation within the barangay for possible presence of improvised explosive device laid by the BIFF members.

He said other troops were pursuing the fleeing bandits. Robina Asido/DMS