Malacanang reminded on Thursday the members of the press covering the Marawi siege to be cautious following the injury of an Australian journalist who was hit by a stray bullet.

Adam Harvey of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation was hit in the neck by a stray bullet while taking photos of the evacuees inside the compound of Lanao del Sur Provincial Capitol. He was immediately treated at a nearby medical center

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said while the media should be reporting accurate news, they should take precautionary measures.

"We call on the media courageously covering the situation in Marawi to remain true to your profession in delivering timely, accurate and relevant news to our people. After all, part of any journalist’s sacred calling is to bear witness to the truth," he said.

"While I understand that you would not shirk your duty in the pursuit of any story, bear in mind that there’s no story more valuable than one’s life. Take the necessary precautions and stay safe while covering conflicts," Abella added. Celerina Monte/DMS