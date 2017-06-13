Malacanang expressed optimism on Monday foreign tourists will return once peace and order situation in conflict-torn Marawi City have been restored.

The Department of Tourism admitted earlier a number of tourists, such as from South Korea and the United States have cancelled their visits to the country due to imposition of martial law in the whole of Mindanao.

The Philippine military has been pursuing the Islamic State-inspired Maute militants who attacked Marawi on May 23, prompting President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law.

"We remain optimistic that things would bounce back once the peace, order and normalcy have been restored in Marawi," Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

He said the Palace understands the concern of foreign tourists, noting "safety is on top of their minds."

Abella noted that travel advisories from different embassies have been issued after martial law was declared in the whole island of Mindanao.

"It is therefore expected that there are some tourists who opted to rebook to other destinations," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS