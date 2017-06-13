All Philippine government agencies are expected to fly at half-mast their flags starting Tuesday as tribute to the government troopers and civilians who perished due to the ongoing Marawi crisis, the military said on Monday.

In a statement, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said after the ceremonial flag raising at the Luneta in Manila on Monday morning in relation to the celebration of the Independence Day, the flag of the Philippines "flew high and free" in every part of the country.

"The Armed Forces of the Philippines will fly at half-mast the Philippine flag in all military camps after the high noon tribute to our heroes and innicent victims as a symbol of respect and mourning to our fallen men and the civilians who died," it said.

But as to all other government agencies and offices, AFP said, they will have their flags displayed at half-mast on Tuesday, June 13, the first working day of the week.

"We ask all Filipinos of all faiths and ethnic groups to say a short prayer for our heroes and innocent victims who perished, for the soldiers and the civilians who are still in the battlefield, and for peace and unity for the the Philippines," it said.

Based on the latest figure released by the military, 58 soldiers and policemen were killed in the ongoing battle in Marawi with Islamic State-inspired Maute Terror Group, which started occupying the city on May 23, prompting President Rodrigo Duterte to place the whole of Mindanao under the state of martial law.

At least 21 civilians were killed by Maute, while 191 terrorists perished. Celerina Monte/DMS