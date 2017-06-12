Four suspected Islamic State-linked Maute Group members died while three policemen were injured after their police convoy was allegedly ambushed by unidentified assailants Saturday night.

Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao Police Office said the convoy was supposed to bring the suspects in Cagayan de Oro when waylaid at around 6pm in the boundary of Balo-i and Pantar, Lanao del Norte.

Authorities identified the fatalities as Salah Abbasm, Allan Solaiman, Aliasgar Hadji Solaiman and Zulfiki Musa. They were brought to separate hospitals but were pronounced dead on arrival.

Police Chief Inspector William Santos, Senior Inspector Vladimir Hilarion and Police Office 1 Danny Giovanni sustained injuries.

The two patrol vehicles where the casualties were on board incurred multiple bullet holes.

The slain suspected terrorists were with the Ominta Romato "Farhana" Maute, mother of the Maute brothers, when they were arrested last Friday .

Authorities have yet to identify the perpetrators who fired at the police convoy. (Ella Dionisio/DMS)