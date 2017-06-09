Ten alleged members of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were reported killed in a four-hour firefight with government forces in Maguindanao last Tuesday.

Captain Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Thursday the troops of 601st Infantry Brigade encountered an undetermined number of alleged BIFF members at the vicinity of Brgy Pusao, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao.

He said following the recent clash at the Tukanalipao detachment last Sunday, the troops were conducting military operations in SPMS (Salvo-Pagatin-Mamasapano-Shariff Aguak) Box when they encountered the BIFF forces.

Encinas said the fire fight resulted in the death of ten bandits, of whom four were identified as a certain Badrodin Haron alias Tro, Ali Abdul Malik, Badrudin Kalun Mabang, and Mohaiden Mando.

He said Haron who was carrying a black flag was recovered by government troops after being left behind.

Encinas said six bandits were reported killed, according to the civilians in the area.

“The bandits withdrew after four hours of exchanging gun fires with government troops bringing along with them six other casualties based on information received from the civilians,” Encinas said. Robina Asido/DMS