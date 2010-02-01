A recall order of the Mitsubishi Montero Sport automatic for models 2010-2015 issued last May 10 is not final and executory as the Japanese car company has appealed the decision, a senior official of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said Thursday.

“The only affected models are 2010-2015. Since there is no final and executory decision, there cannot be a legal prohibition on the exchange of such models.” Trade Undersecretary Ted Pascua said in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun.

But Mitsubishi is no longer selling Montero Sport automatic 2010 to 2015 models, Pascua said.

The DTI Adjudication Division’s decision said there are 24 individuals who filed affidavits against the alleged sudden unintended acceleration of automatic transmission units of Mitsubishi Montero in 2015.

DTI ordered Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. to cease and desist from selling the models and report compliance of the directive in a period of 15 working days after the finality of the decision.

It said the company must publish a product recall order within 20 days after the final decision, recall the Mitsubishi Montero 2010 to 2015 model, refund the money of the 24 complainants and pay P300,000 fine.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. filed a motion for reconsideration on May 26 because there were evidences that were not considered, Pascua said.

“We remain confident of the technical integrity of these models, and will robustly defend the safety compliance of the vehicle concerned”, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines said in its statement.

Pascua said a resolution on Mitsubishi’s appeal can be made within one to two months. He said one factor prolonging the decision is the change of administration. Alanna Ambi/DMS