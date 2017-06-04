Resorts World Manila is extending one million pesos on top of the funeral and burial expenses that it will shoulder to victims and families of the deceased in Friday’s attack by a lone gunman that claimed 38 lives.

In a statement on Saturday, Resorts World Manila said “nothing can ever replace the lives of our loved ones..with this financial assistance, we hope that we will be able to somehow help each family hurdle through their needs during this month difficult time.”

Resorts World Manila chief operating officer Stephen James Reilly on Friday said they are doing everything to extend assistance to the families of the deceased victims.

"This is also a very difficult time for all of us here in Resorts World Manila. We consider our guests, patrons and our employees as family," an emotional Reilly.

Police have ruled out terrorism in this incident as the lone gunman did not target people but shot the electronic display, the room containing gambling chips and set fire to tables. Smoke inhalation was the chief cause of deaths, police said. DMS