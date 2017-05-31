Two alleged members of New People’s Army were killed while five high-powered firearms were recovered in an encounter in Agusan del Sur and Surigao del Norte on Monday.

Captain Joe Patrick Martinez, spokesman of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, said the first encounter between the troops of 3rd SF Battalion and armed men occurred in the outskirts of Brgy. New Tubigon, Sibagat town of Agusan del Sur around 3:30 pm.

He said the encounter that lasted for about 20 minutes has resulted in the death of a rebel and the recovery of two AK47 and one M16 rifles from the armed men.

Martinez said the second encounter happened in the vicinity of Sitio Brazil, Brgy Mat-i, Surigao City, Surigao del Norte around 7pm.

He said the troops were sent to the area in response to the reported extortion activity of the gunmen.

Martinez said the fire fight that lasted for about 10 minutes has resulted to death of another suspected NPA and the recovery of two more M16 rifles at the encounter site.

He said Major Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr., 4ID Commander, lauded troops for their swift action in addressing the threat posed by the NPAs in the communities.

“Relentless pursuit operations are going on to hunt down the bandits,” Martinez said. Robina Asido/DMS