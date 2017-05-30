The delivery of 12 FA-50 fighter trainer aircraft will be completed with the arrival of the last units this week.

Col. Antonio Francisco, Philippine Air Force spokesman, said the final batch of the FA-50’s will arrive at the Haribon Hangar of Air Force City in Clark Air Base, Pampanga on Wednesday.

He said the blessing ceremony for the two units of FA-50 with tail numbers 011 and 012 will be held in Clark Air Base on the same day.

Francisco said the arrival and blessing ceremonies for the aircraft will be led by PAF Commander of Air Logistics Major General Arnold Mancita

It can be recalled the ninth and tenth units of FA-50 fighter trainer aircraft arrived from South Korea last April 26.

The first batch were delivered on November 2015, while the second batch has arrived in the country on November of 2016, then the third batch was delivered last March 3, 2017 and the fourth arrived March 29.

The government has spent a total of 18.9 billion pesos to acquire 12 FA-50 fighter aircraft from Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI). Robina Asido/DMS