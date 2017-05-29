Manhunt operation has been ongoing after four detainees escaped from municipal jail in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro Sunday morning.

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Naujan said that there were actually five inmates who bolted the detention center at around 1:30am, but one of them surrendered after about six hours.

Marlon Genabe, one of the escapees, voluntarily surrendered at Barangay Pagkakaisa through his friend at 8am.

Municipal Police Station Police Officer 2 Aldwin Gatdula said police manhunt has been launched to recapture Remegio Orfecio, Toribio Mercado, Ananias Dalisay, and Marvin Montemayor, who are facing different charges, such as violence against women and their children, rape, and violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

The jailbreak was discovered around 2:45am by duty officer Senior Jail Officer 1 Bernardo Baldesco. The padlock from one of the cells was unlocked while the other one had broken metal bar.

The inmates were detained in separate cells.

BJMP said "negligence" was the reason for the jailbreak. Ella Dionisio/DMS