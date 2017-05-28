まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
35度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P4,450
$100=P4,975

5月28日のまにら新聞から

2 die as van tries to overtake van: police

［ 110 words｜2017.5.28｜英字 ］

Two persons died after a van collided with their motorcycle in Gumaca town, Quezon Province on Friday, police said.

PO3 Johan Sanao of the Gumaca municipal police said in a phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun a Nissan Urvan tried to overtake the motorcycle which was along Barangay Panikihan going to Manila.

The driver of the motorcycle, Armando Arandela,38 and Conrado Nullan, 42, were taken to Gumaca District Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival, Sano said.

Richmon Carpio, driver of the Nissan Urvan, is detained at the Gumaca police jail and will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide and damage to properties, said Sano. Alanna Ambi/DMS