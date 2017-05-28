Two persons died after a van collided with their motorcycle in Gumaca town, Quezon Province on Friday, police said.

PO3 Johan Sanao of the Gumaca municipal police said in a phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun a Nissan Urvan tried to overtake the motorcycle which was along Barangay Panikihan going to Manila.

The driver of the motorcycle, Armando Arandela,38 and Conrado Nullan, 42, were taken to Gumaca District Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival, Sano said.

Richmon Carpio, driver of the Nissan Urvan, is detained at the Gumaca police jail and will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide and damage to properties, said Sano. Alanna Ambi/DMS