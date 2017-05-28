The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Friday dawn seized 604 kilos of illegal drugs valued at P6.4 billion in two separate operations conducted in warehouses in Valenzuela City, a statement said Saturday.

The BOC acted on the intelligence report from Zhang Xiaohui, director of International Enforcement Cooperation Division of Anti-Smuggling Bureau, General Administration of China Customs, which said two warehouses were being used in illegal drugs operation.

Customs agents inspected the warehouses located in Aster Street, Paso de Blas and F. Bautista Street, Ugong. They were armed with visitorial powers and letter of authority issued by Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon.

The agents, in coordination with operatives from the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency PDEA, found methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu hidden in five metal cylinders.

According to Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service Director Neil Estrella, Fidel Anoche Dee and his sister received the illegal shipment.

The suspects and the drugs are in the custody of PDEA and NBI.

Faeldon commended all agents and said the operation shows strong commitment and cooperation between China and the Philippines in fighting illegal drugs.

"Our level of effective information sharing with China Customs Cooperation sends a strong warning to all those involved in the drugs trade," Faeldon said. DMS

2 die as van tries to overtake motorcycle in Quezon

Two persons died after a van collided with their motorcycle in Gumaca town, Quezon Province on Friday, police said.

PO3 Johan Sanao of the Gumaca municipal police said in a phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun a Nissan Urvan tried to overtake the motorcycle which was along Barangay Panikihan going to Manila.

The driver of the motorcycle, Armando Arandela,38 and Conrado Nullan, 42, were taken to Gumaca District Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival, Sano said.

Richmon Carpio, driver of the Nissan Urvan, is detained at the Gumaca police jail and will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide and damage to properties, said Sano. Alanna Ambi/DMS