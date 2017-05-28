Six evacuation centers are open for families fleeing Marawi City due to the ongoing fighting between the military and the Maute Group, a Red Cross regional official said on Saturday.

Lany dela Cruz of the Red Cross in Iligan said in a phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, the Marawi Capitol Grounds, Saguiran in Lanao Del Sur, Baloi in Lanao Del Norte, Mindanao State University - Iligan Institute of Technology, Maria Christina in Iligan City and Buruun Iligan City are accommodating the evacuees.

Myrna Jo Henry, Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao- Humanitarian Emergency Action and Response Team information officer said, out of the six evacuation places Saguiran, Lanao Del Sur is the biggest.

She said there are 677 families in Saguiran as of 9 p.m. of Friday, Baloi has 60 families as of 9 p.m. of Friday, MSU ITT with 110 students, Maria Christina gymnasium with 480 persons as of 11 p.m. of Friday, Buruun with 233 families as of 2 p.m.

There are still five remaining families in Marawi Capitol Grounds as of 3 p.m. of Friday.

Henry said ARRM HEART is checking on the actual situation of the refugees.

Dela Cruz said they have not monitored organized distribution of relief goods but some private groups are distributing relief goods for the evacuees.

Henry said they are also providing relief goods to the evacuees.

Henry said Governor Mujiv Hataman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has ordered fire trucks from the Bureau of Fire and Protection to provide water in the evacuation centers. Alanna Ambi/DMS