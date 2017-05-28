The military canceled the Ramadan break for Muslim soldiers in Western Mindanao until the armed conflict in Marawi City ends.

Captain Jo-Ann Petinglay, spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command, said usually their soldiers are given time to practice their faith during the holy month of Ramadan but it was suspended because of the security situation in their area.

“Normally, a Ramadan break is granted to Muslim soldiers. However, with the declaration of Martial Law and the mission to immediately address the havoc caused by the Maute /ISIS in Marawi,” said Petinglay.

“Our Muslim soldiers for now, need to give their share of sacrifices in order to make sure that Islam believers from Marawi can soon go back to their homes and observe Ramadan, she said.

“Our Muslim soldiers in Marawi need to sacrifice and fight for their religious practice until the conflict in Marawi ended,” she added.

Petinglay noted the terrorist actions of the Maute/ISIS “prevent their fellow Muslims to peacefully and solemnly observe Ramadan.”

Petinglay emphasized that with the observance of the holy month of Ramadan, all military personnel in Western Mindanao were ordered to secure mosques within their area of responsibility.

“The entire Western Mindanao Command joins our Muslim brethren’s in the observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan,” she said.

“All our personnel in Western Mindanao were ordered to carry out security measures to ensure that the vicinity of mosques (masjids) will be secured and that the Islamic faithful are free to go there to exercise their religion,” she added. Robina Asido/DMS