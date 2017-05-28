Palace calls the public to pray for the end of terrorism as the observance of the holy month of Ramadan starts on Saturday.

“We stand with Muslim Filipinos in their reverent observance of the holy month of Ramadan,” Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement

“Together we pray for an end to terrorism that falsely claims to advance Islam and seeks to subjugate our land to the brutal IS (Islamic State),” he added

Abella issued his statement amid the clashes between the government forces and Maute terrorist group members in Marawi City which started May 23.

Because of the armed conflict in the city which have displaced thousands of people, President Rodrigo Duterte placed the area of Mindanao on martial law on the night when the armed conflict started.

Abella emphasized that Duterte give the terrorist group a chance for a peaceful dialogue to prevent more bloodshed especially in this holy month of Ramadan.

“In this spirit of Muslim peace, the President has offered the hand of peaceful dialogue to terrorist groups, to avoid bloodshed in this time of prayer, fasting and mercy,” he said.

“With all faiths, we pray that God restore and preserve peace in Mindanao,” he added.

According to an article at the http://islamichistory.org, “Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and is called the holy month.

During this time Muslims believers have spiritual reflection through praying, fasting, and abstaining from sins.

“It’s a time of the year to renew one’s spiritual commitment to his religion,” the article stated.

The article noted that Ramadan is an important month for all Muslims as they commemorate the time when Allah revealed the Quran, to the prophet Muhammad. Robina Asido/DMS