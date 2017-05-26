The military is using “precision air strike” in areas in Marawi City where the Maute Group terrorists have consolidated as government forces pursue them in the second day of fighting.

Lt Col. Jo-ar Herrera spokesman of the Army’s 1 st Infantry Division, assured the public “soldiers are doing the right way: maximum tolerance, very precise” in their operation.

Herrera said government forces are still clearing at least three barangay’s in Marawi City as firefight has become “sporadic.”

“We have recorded three barangays: Gadongan, Basak, and Bangon. So these are the areas that we are clearing as of now,” Herrera said.

Herrera said the military are pursuing around 30 to 40 terrorist members within the city, including Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon.

“According to our intelligence reports in the communities, he (Hapilon) is sighted. Their group are still here,” he said.

“We have troops securing the choke points and vital installations… Our commander, Gen Rolly Bautista, give an instruction to secure all vital installations including adjacent municipalities including key cities like Iligan, Cagayan de Oro,” Herrera added.

Herrera said the Maute Group are moving from one place to another and occupying establishments.

“That is their tactic. They are moving from one place to another, occupying buildings that have strategic value. They are wearing different things to deceive our troops,” Herrera said.

But Herrera said :”We are flushing them out. We are flushing them out.

Herrera said Amai Pakpak Medical Center is treating wounded victims.

“It is operational. There are three doctors and 10 nurses in coordination with the local government unit. We will be bringing our people in case anything would happen to them,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS