The National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) raised its alert status to blue and their offices in southern Philippines were on red alert due to the situation in Marawi City.

In a phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, Myrna Jo Henry, information officer at the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s Humanitarian Emergency Action and Response Team (ARMM-HEART), said based on initial report there are around 800 individuals seeking shelters at the provincial capitol of Lanao del Sur since Tuesday night.

Henry noted according to ARMM Vice Gov. Haroun Al-rashid Lucman Jr. there are families are leaving Marawi City going to Iligan in Lanao del Norte while others were seeking shelter with their relatives in nearby towns.

She said their teams were sent in the city to find out what they need, while a total of 10,000 bottled waters and 24,000 food packs were prepositioned by the ARMM.

Henry said based on their data, Marawi City has a total population of 201,785.

Romina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokesperson, said the blue alert status has taken effect around 3 pm.

Marasigan said their regional offices in southern Philippines were also placed on red alert status in response to the present situation.

“Alongside with the blue alert status of the national council, our regional council in Mindanao are on red alert status, all our regional offices in Mindanao, to ensure that are teams especially in those areas near Marawi are ready, we want to ensure that our local government units have capabilities to provide assistance to the evacuees,” she said.

“(The) blue alert status here in national office (was raised) to ensure close coordination with those agencies that are responsible in providing assistance to the affected communities so we have the Department of Social Welfare and Development , Department of Health, Bureau of Fire , Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Philippine National Police,” she said.

Marasigan said the alert status was raised to ensure possible needs in the areas affected by the armed conflict in Marawi City will be provided immediately.

“We are still identifying what assistance they need for us to provide, So far it seems that the regional office and the nearby regions can still manage the situation. So we are monitoring if there is a need for augmentation. Should there be a need, we can immediately mobilize, that is why we are on blue alert so we can coordinate and act immediately,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS