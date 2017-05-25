President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday he will push with his trip to Japan early next month amid his declaration of martial law in the entire island of Mindanao.

In a press conference at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 shortly after he arrived from his shortened trip to Russia, Duterte said his Tokyo trip would be his "last" because he is "tired" of traveling.

"I have to go to Japan...this will be my last. I won't travel anymore after this. I'm really tired," he said.

Nikkei Inc. has invited Duterte to speak at the 23rd International Conference on the Future of Asia on June 5 and 6 in Tokyo. Duterte might be meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the sidelines of his trip.

Asked what he would discuss with Abe during his meeting with him in Tokyo, Duterte said, "it's always money. Trade and commerce."

Duterte said he would not ask for anything to Abe.

But Duterte said, "if you (Japan) want to help, there are so many (projects). They can finance it and we can pay or they can oeprate it. If it's a toll or something else, that's being used by the riding public, we can have an arrangement that can be acceptable to everybody."

Duterte's planned trip to Japan next month would be his second since he assumed office last year.

He undertook an official visit in October last year to Tokyo upon Abe's invitation.

Duterte cut short his trip to Russia due to the crisis in Marawi City. He placed the entire Mindanao under martial law and this will be effective for 60 days. Celerina Monte/DMS