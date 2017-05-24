"Take all precaution, cooperate with authorities and stay calm."

This was the message of Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella Tuesday night as fighting between government forces and the Maute Group raged in Marawi City.

A member of the government force was killed and eight others were wounded, a military spokesman said.

"Let us be clear that first and foremost, the President's priority is the nation's interest," said Abella.

President Rodrigo Duterte is in Russia for a four-day official visit.

"He has full confidence in AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines)/PNP ( Philippine National Police) management of the situation," said Abella. DMS