COTABATO CITY ?Government security forces are guarding the Marawi City Hall amidst reports that the city jail and a school is burning.

Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Governor Mujiv Hataman said late Tuesday he was talking to ground commanders of security forces who told him they were headed to the Marawi City Hall after they have guarded the Lanao del Sur provincial capitol.

“As of 30 minutes ago, I was speaking with ground commanders and told me they were already heading to the city hall. The police were guarding the provincial capitol,” Hataman said.

“I told the mayor of Marawi to send his men for coordination with ground troops. Its black in the entire city and their situation is difficult,” he added.

Hataman said he could not confirm that the city jail or a school is burning because there were no official report from the police.

“There was an attempt by the Maute group to create havoc in Marawi or somewhere somewhere. They are still around the city,” Hataman said.

Marawi mayor Majul Gandamra vowed to defend his city but called for reinforcement from government security forces. DMS