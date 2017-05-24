Three government troops were killed and 12 wounded as fighting between security forces and the Maute Brothers Group in Marawi City continued late into Tuesday night.

In a press conference from Moscow, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the situation is under control despite fires in some buildings and structures. Lorenzana said he had reports of some enemy snipers.

In Manila, Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman Brig. Gen Restituto Padilla said:

“Our operation is still ongoing in Marawi City and sporadic firefight is still continuing. We can not provide specifics at this point.

Padilla said the military is “also acting on reports of armed men occupying the hospital and some other buildings “ after local radio and television reported that armed men were at a hospital and some facilities.

Padilla said the military is strongly urging “residents in these areas to remain calm and stay in their homes or evacuate to safer areas if they still can.”

“We have enough troops and law enforcers on the ground as well as all the appropriate equipment to support our troops,” added Padilla.

Lt. Col. Jo-ar Herrera, spokesman of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, relayed the latest information late Tuesday, hours after the clash with Maute Group members in Brgy. Basak in Marawi City around 2 pm.

In a statement, the Western Mindanao Command said the military and police “launched the operation after receiving information as to the hiding place of remnants of the Maute members, but where fired upon by the militants when they were approaching the area.”

Herrera said the troops conducted operation against the terrorist group in response to the reported presence of the terrorist group in the area, including a report that Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon was sighted.

Senior Supt. Oscar Nantes, Lanao del Sur provincial police director, said they are on “heightened alert.”

“Two combat planes of the Philippine Airfoce even dropped bombs on the location of militants in nearby village of Caloocan,” Nantes said.

Hajul Gandambra, the mayor of Marawi, said the fighting subsided even as there were e reported sightings of the Maute Group in some remote areas.

“All vital facilities are under control of the government. No civilian hostages. Maute members only seen passing the city’s hospital. Our hospital is still under operation,” he said.

“The joint AFP-PNP team that is after Isnilon Hapilon and his cohorts is determined to finish him off,” added Padilla.

Hapilon was injured in a military airstrike operation in Lanao del Sur early this year.

The Western Mindanao Command added that at 5 pm, government soldiers were able to contain majority of the militants in one but “ some of their sympathizers conducted diversionary tactics in other locations to divide the attention of the reinforcing AFP personnel.” Robina Asido/DMS