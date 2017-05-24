President Rodrigo Duterte declared Tuesday night martial law in the entire island of Mindanao. .

In a televised press conference in Moscow, Russia, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella announced that Duterte called him up, telling him that as of 10 pm Manila time, "he already declared martial law to the entire island of Mindanao," including Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi provinces.

The declaration was made due to the "existence of rebellion" and it will be "good for 60 days," Abella said.

With the siege of terrorist Maute Group, bringing with them flag of the Islamic State, of Marawi City, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said Duterte would cut short his official visit to Russia.

He said Duterte would postpone his bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

"The physical presence of the president is needed in the Philippines," Cayetano said, noting that Duterte "does not take lightly the declaration of martial law."

He said the Philippine government is in the process of arranging a phone call by Duterte to Putin, who is not in Moscow.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that more forces would be deployed in Mindanao, particularly in Marawi City.

Lorenzana, quoting military officials in Marawi, said they told their men to “hold the ground tonight and wait for reinforcements from Manila and Zamboanga tomorrow.”

He said with the declaration of martial law, the government could "control their (terrorists) movement," and could "implement searches, detain people." Celerina Monte/DMS