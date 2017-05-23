Three multi-purpose attack craft (MPAC) units with provisions for missile armament were formally commissioned into Philippine Navy service in a ceremony in Cavite City on Monday morning.

In a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun, Lt. Sahirul Taib, Philippine Fleet spokesperson, said three MPAC with bow numbers BA-488, BA-489 and BA-491 were formally turned over to the Philippine Navy in a ceremony at the Naval Base Heracleo Alano, Sangley Point in Cavite around 8 am.

He said the ceremony was led by Rear Admiral Gaudencio Collado, Philippine Fleet Commander, who served as presiding officer and keynote speaker.

Captain Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said a send-off ceremony for the three newly commissioned vessels of the 3rd Boat Attack Division of the Philippine Fleet’s Littoral Combat Force was conducted in Cavite.

He said the send-off ceremony was held before their departure going to Davao City to participate at the 119th Philippine Navy anniversary celebration in Sasa Wharf on May 31, 2017. Robina Asido/DMS