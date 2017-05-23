A bomb-making expert and member of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF) was killed in a law enforcement operation in Maguindanao early Monday morning.

Senior Supt. Agustin Tello, Maguindanao provincial police director identified the slain suspect as Murad Ali alyas Abu Muhammad, bomb making instructor and a student of late bomb making expert Abdul Basit Usman.

Tello said Ali fired upon joint police and military forces who were implementing the search warrant.

He said the search warrant was issued for violation of the comprehensive firearms and ammunition regulation act (RA 10591) and RA 9516.

Government forces recovered one 60 mm high explosive mortar; one fragmentation grenade; seven pieces of nine volt battery; 16 pieces blasting caps; nine battery connectors; four cutting tools; four cellular phones; one unit hand held radio; one detonating cord, one unit GPS; and one unit laptop.

Tello said all items recovered during the operation were brought to Criminal Detection and Detection Group (CIDG) office for documentation and proper disposition.

He said the body of Ali was turned over to his relatives after the Scene of the Crime Operatives processed the crime scene. Robina Asido/DMS