President Rodrigo Duterte is set to appoint retired military general Danilo Lim as chairman of Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said on Saturday that Duterte would sign Lim's appointment paper before he leaves for an official visit to Russia on Monday.

Thomas Orbos, officer-in-charge of MMDA, will remain as the general manager of the agency, he said.

Lim, who was involved in failed coups d'etat during the administrations of late President Corazon Aquino and former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, would be the latest appointee of the President who came from the military.

Among the members of the Cabinet who were former men in uniform were Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Eduardo Ano will retire early in June to assume the Department of Interior and Local Government post.

There are other former military men who hold posts in the government, such as National Irrigation Administration chief Ricardo Visaya, Bureau of Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Alexander Balutan.

Duterte, when he announced the appointment of Ano to DILG post earlier, jokingly said that he just needed to appoint another former military man in order to form a government junta. DMS