The Department of Foreign Affairs lauded on Friday the completion of the draft framework of Code of Conduct of Parties in the disputed South China Sea by the Southeast Asian countries and China.

"The Philippines welcomes the finalization by ASEAN and China senior officials of the draft of the framework of the Code of Conduct," DFA acting spokesman Robespierre Bolivar said in a statement.

The draft framework, which was completed ahead of the mid-2017 goal set by the leaders of ASEAN and China, contains elements which the parties have agreed upon, he said.

The document will be presented to the foreign ministers of ASEAN and China at their Post-Ministerial Conference in Manila in August for their "consideration," he added.

Bolivar said the Philippines reaffirms its commitment to working towards an effective Code of Conduct for the South China Sea.

The draft was finalized on Thursday in China.

ASEAN countries, such as the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Vietnam, as well as China and Taiwan have been claiming wholly or partially the South China Sea believed to be rich in gas and mineral resources. Celerina Monte/DMS