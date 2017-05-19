Five new police chiefs in the National Capital Region have been named on Thursday, Police Director Oscar Albayalde said.

In a statement, Albayalde said the reshuffling of some of the chiefs of police is “due to career advancement of officers where some of them were promoted to higher positions, some are due for retirement.”

Among these officers reshuffled are: Senior Superintendent Alexander Santos from the Regional Operations Division, NCRPO to Taguig City Police Office. Senior Superintendent Allen Sumeg-ang Ocden from Taguig City Police Office to Navotas City Police Station; Senior Superintendent Dante Novicio from Navotas Police Station to Muntinlupa police office; Senior Superintendent Nicolas Salvador is designated as Acting Regional Operations and Plans Division, NCRPO; Senior Superintendent Lawrence Coop from Pasay City Police Station to San Juan City Police Station, Senior Superintedent Dionisio Bartolome to the Pasay City Police Station, and Senior Superintendent Audie Villacin as Officer-in-Charge, District Directorial Staff, Eastern Police District.

Albayalde ordered all district directors to ensure that incoming officers-in-charge will assume their respective offices, newly designated officers with their district directors or his deputy with the outgoing chief of police should accompany the incoming OICs to the city mayor for a smooth turnover of office and a courtesy call.

“It is the policy of the PNP to look into the career advancement of our officers, it is also important to assess and look where our officers can best perform. “This is also a matter of putting the right man on the job where he can excel and best serve the public,” added Albayalde. DMS