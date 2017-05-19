Senator Alan Peter Cayetano took his oath of office on Thursday as the Philippines' top diplomat before President Rodrigo Duterte.

Cayetano, accompanied by his wife, Taguig City Mayor Laarni Cayetano, and other members of his family, flew to Davao City for the swearing in ceremony held at the Presidential Guesthouse in Panacan.

He took his oath a day after the Commission on Appointments approved his nomination as the new secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Cayetano succeeded Perfecto Yasay Jr., who was rejected by the CA for allegedly lying on his American citizenship. Celerina Monte/DMS