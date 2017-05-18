A Philippine National Police fact-finding team found no violations in putting up a “secret cell” discovered by the Commission on Human Rights behind a cabinet at the Manila Police District Station 1 in Tondo

"The fact-finding team concluded no violations were committed," Inspector General Alfegar Triambulo of the Internal Affairs Service, told reporters Wednesday. Triambulo said these are initial findings.

Triambulo said the next process would be to “evaluate”the findings of the fact-finding team.

"The next step is to evaluate. We will not rely on the recommendation," said Triambulo. However, with the Commission on Human Rights filing a case on this matter before the Ombudsman, Triambulo said the investigators will have to give their reports to the Ombudsman.

Investigation revealed the “secret cell” is a holding area for arrested suspects undergoing processing for inquest, which took place in 18 hours, within the legal 36-hour period.

The barangay also gave the police fact-finding team a certification saying they know tgis cell existed.

No evidence of torture among the inmates were found, according to a doctor’s certificate. Relatives of suspects were allowed to visit them, the report said.

There was no evidence the inmates were physically abused, citing a certification from a doctor. DMS