Senator Alan Peter Cayetano is the Philippines' new foreign affairs secretary following his confirmation from the Commission on Appointments on Wednesday.

Cayetano replaced Perfecto Yasay Jr., whose nomination was rejected by the Commission on Appointments a few weeks ago. After Yasay failed to get the nod, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Enrique Manalo was named acting secretary.

Cayetano's confirmation will leave the Senate with 23 lawmakers.

Still to be confirmed are Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo and Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial.

In his confirmation speech, Cayetano said while much has been done in the field of foreign relations, "there is still so much to do" to affect more genuine changes for the country.

As secretary, Cayetano said he will introduce initiatives aimed at "advocating and pushing for our national interest, strengthening our bilateral and multilateral relations with other countries and organizations around the world, and of course the protection, welfare, and comfort of our Filipinos overseas, particularly our modern day heroes."

Malacanang lauded the speedy confirmation of Cayetano.

The Commission on Appointments approved Cayetano's nomination about a week after President Rodrigo Duterte announced his appointment to the post before he left for Cambodia, Hong Kong and China. Cayetano accompanied Duterte in all his foreign trips.

"Secretary Cayetano is a welcome addition to the President’s official family," Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

He said Cayetano's experience and "legal acumen shall enrich the leadership of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and promote and enhance our international relations with the countries of the world."

Abella noted that as a senator and chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations of the 17th Congress, Cayetano authored and co-sponsored the bill extending the validity of the Philippine passport to 10 years, and the resolutions concurring in the ratification/accession to the Articles of Agreement of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the Philippine-Japan Agreement on Social Security, and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

There was no schedule on when Cayetano will take his oath of office.

When he assumes the Cabinet post, Cayetano is deemed resigned as a senator.

