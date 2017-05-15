A businessman was abducted allegedly by New People’s Army (NPA) in Agusan del Sur on Saturday morning.

Captain Jasper Gacayan, Army’s 401st Infantry Brigade Public Information Officer, identified the victim as Carzon Ceasar Lademora of San Francisco, Agusan del Sur.

He said Lademora was taken by the rebels after they ransacked the mining tunnel owned by the victim at Sitio Anuling, Bayugan 3, Rosario, Agusan del Sur.

“Sources revealed that the NPAs are demanding ransom money from the family in exchange of the victim who is suffering from hypertension,” he said.

Lademora noted that because of the incident, businessmen in San Francisco and nearby towns are now worried of the effects of the NPA kidnapping to their booming economy.

Major General Benjamin Madrigal Jr., 4th Infantry Division Commander, urged the people to cooperate with the government on its battle against the rebels.

“We urge everyone to join the government forces in getting rid of this menace to peace and development, ”Madrigal said. Robina Asido/DMS