A fire broke out Sunday afternoon in a tire company located inside the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga.

According to Clark Development Corporation Public and Safety Department, the fire started at 3:20 pm in a warehouse owned by Yokohama Tire Philippines, Inc. Finished tires and other combustible chemicals were kept in the warehouse.

PSD said they asked the help of Bureau of Fire and Protection in Mabalacat, Angeles City, Bamban and Tarlac since their fire trucks were not enough to put out the fire.

Angeles fire bureau said the fire was placed under control at 5pm.

As of press time, the fire authorities were still trying to extinguish the fire and they still have to determine the cause of the incident. There was no information if anyone was hurt in the incident. Ella Dionisio/DMS