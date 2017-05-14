BAGUIO CITY-- A small van carrying vegetables fell 10 meters into a vegetable plantation in Baculungan Sur, Buguias, Benguet province Friday afternoon resulting in the death of three passengers who were children.

Buguias town police said 13 other passengers, including the driver, were rushed to a hospital.

Police said the vehicle was filled with vegetables, leaving the hood, back bumper and top for passengers. The driver was Menargon Wakit Quintos, 50, from Buguias. Police said Quintos lost control of the vehicles’ brakes.

The casualties were Leo Adel Tullabang, 9, brother Jay-ar Adel Tullabang, from Bolanao, Tabuk City, Kalinga; and Fred Elmer Quinio Bagni, 14; from Pozzorubio, Pangasinan. DMS