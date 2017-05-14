The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) ordered Uber to stop a plan to introduce motorcycles-for-hire in Cebu City.

LTFRB spokesperson and board member Aileen Lizada said Uber must stop giving uberMOTO services because it has to apply for a franchise.

"We told them to stop last Thursday," Lizada said in a text message Saturday.

Lizada said they received information Uber held a seminar for driver applicants on Friday. Reports said Uber is reportedly waiting for a city ordinance to pass allowing uberMOTO to operate.

Citing LTFRB Memorandum Circular No. 2015-16, Lizada told dzBB radio in a separate interview they are the only body authorized to grant a franchise to a transport network company to operate a transport network vehicle services.

"The LTFRB is the regulatory body, not the city of Cebu," she said.

Lizada said they raised an issue with Uber when it launched the uberXL, where riders in Metro Manila can request for a 6-seater vehicle

Lizada said LTFRB was informed through a letter about uberXL on Thursday that the scheduled launching was on Friday. "We were never consulted," she stressed.

Lizada said if Uber persists on introducing new transport services without obtaining clearance it could lead to the cancellation or suspension of their accreditation. DMS