The Philippine government is planning to build a naval base in Aurora province amid the order of the defense department to increase patrols in Benham Rise.

On Saturday, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed the government’s plan to build a naval base in Casiguran, Aurora.

Lorenzana did not give details about the cost and time line for the project but he said he would visit the area for assessment.

“We will visit the place to find out what needs to be done. There is already an airstrip, only piers for ships is what is needed to be build,” Lorenzana said.

Captain Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said there are no naval bases in the eastern seaboard of the country.

He noted that the only naval base at the east is located in Sta. Ana, Cagayan province.

Despite the absence of a naval base in the area, Philippine and United States forces are set to conduct civil military activities from the sea called CMA-S on Monday as part of this year’s Balikatan exercise. Robina Asido/DMS