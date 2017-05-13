Four Makati policemen nabbed by a Philippine National Police (PNP) task force for alleged kidnapping will be sent to Basilan if they are allowed to post bail.

PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa made this remark in an ambush interview in Camp Crame.

Police Officers 2 Harley Garcera and Clarence Maynes and PO1s Tim Galzote and Jeffrey Ca?ete, all under the Makati police intelligence unit, were arrested by the PNP Counter-Intelligence Task Force (CITF) in an entrapment operation in Pasay on Tuesday. They were charged with kidnapping.

They allegedly kidnapped a businessman from Pasay City and extorted money in exchange for his release. Relieved was Makati City police chief Senior Superintendent Dionisio Bartolome for command responsibility Also sacked was Chief Inspector Oscar Pagulayan, the superior of the four Makati policemen. DMS