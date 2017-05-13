Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa welcomed the appointment of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief General Eduardo Ano as the next secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“We are very happy because he is one of our kind so we know the level of his discipline, level of competency and level of dedication to work,” he said. “We are very happy to have him as secretary of DILG,” he added.

Dela Rosa said Ano can contribute to the PNP’s effort in enforcing discipline among their organization as the next DILG secretary.

“It is the inherent function of the Secretary of Interior and Local Government (SILG) to oversee the activities of the PNP so it is already included being the chairman of the Napolcom so that is automatic, that is a policy making body, he can contribute to the discipline, in coming up with the policies to discipline our police forces,” he said.

Before leaving for Cambodia, President Rodrigo Duterte announced the appointment of Ano as the next DILG secretary. Robina Asido/DMS