A high-ranking New People’s Army official in Western Mindanao was arrested by government troops in Ozamiz City last Thursday.

Lt. Col. Jo-ar Herrera, spokesman of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, identified the arrested NPA leader as Romel Salinas, secretary of Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee.

Herrera said Salinas was onboard a vehicle with three other people when he was arrested in Barangay Gango, Ozamiz City at about 6 pm.

“Salinas who did not put up a fight was with two companions and a driver when arrested and were brought to PNP Ozamis City,” he said.

“Salinas' companions were identified as Bishop Carlo Morales of the Aglipayan Church, his wife Maria Teofifina Morales, and their driver Sadome Dalid,” he added

Salinas was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for murder, destructive arson, frustrated murder, attempted murder and robbery cases.

Herrera said recovered from his possession during the arrest were a hand grenade and personal belongings.

Quoting Brigadier General Rolando Joselito Bautista, commander of the 1st Infantry Division, emphasized the cooperation of the local community on the apprehension of Salinas.

“Best coordination work from the community, LGU, PNP, and the Army led to the capture of one of the highest ranking CPP-NPA leader in Western Mindanao,” Bautista said. Robina Asido/DMS