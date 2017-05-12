About P150,000 worth of properties were destroyed after a seven-hour blaze in a residential area in Pasay City on Wednesday evening, the Pasay City fire department said Thursday.

The blaze destroyed around 80 houses in Sampaguita St., Brgy. 197 Pasay City. Two had minor injuries.

FO3 Wispur Alimario of Pasay City fire department said around 120 families lost their homes when fire broke out at 7:40 p.m.

After less than seven hours, firemen announced the fire has been put out at 2:10 a.m., Alimario said.

Based on initial investigation, Almario said the fire began in the second floor kitchen area in the house of owned by a Willie Albersado.

Ryan Devera, 28 and Wilfredo Funtalba, 44, obtained minor injuries in the incident. Alanna Ambi/DMS