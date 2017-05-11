An American who was born in Japan, was found dead inside her house in Palawan last Friday.

Senior Inspector Rico Ramos, Palawan provincial police public information officer, identified the victim as Naoko German Hiler, 73.

Based on the autopsy by Chief Inspector Ma Felicidad Mercedes Aulida, medico-legal officer of provincial crime laboratory office, the victim died from multiple stab wounds.

Ramos said the victim gained US citizenship after marrying her American partner.

Based on initial investigation, two unidentified persons was captured and seen in the CCTV footage while breaking the kitchen door of the victim’s residence in Barangay Masagana, El Nido around 4:42 am.

“Upon hearing the noise coming from the back, the victim opened the door to check but the suspects pushed the door and the commotion transpired between the victim and the suspects,” a police report stated.

He said the victim was found lifeless inside her house by her son identified as John Hiler on the same day.

Ramos said the investigation also “revealed that one safety box with unestimated amount of money was lost and believed to be carted away by the suspects.”

He said the investigation is still ongoing. Robina Asido/DMS