Three policemen were wounded in an explosion caused by an improvised bomb in Maguindanao on Tuesday morning.

Based on initial report by Philippine National Police spokesman Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos, the victims were PO3 Harim Ampatuan, Po3 Ali Malok and PO1 Norudin Olympain. They were assigned at the Radiah Buayan Municipal Police Station.

The three cops were on board a Mahindra jeep going to the Maguindanao Provincial Police Office when a blast struck in the vicinity of Sitio Paso Brgy. Manongkaling, Mamasapano, Maguindanao around 10:15 am.

According to police, the improvised explosive device was composed of 10 MM round bar cut into an inch.

The wounded policemen were brought to Maguindanao Provincial Hospital for l treatment.

Carlos said the police authorities are still investigating the incident.

According to Captain Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, another IED explosion took place while troops encountered an undetermined number of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in the vicinity of Brgy Bagong Upam, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao around 7:35 am of the same day.

“During the encounter, one IED exploded more or less 100 meters away from their location,” he sai

Encinas said no casualty was recorded on the government side while the operating troops were still clearing the area.

He said the encounter was part of a focused military operation against the BIFF members in different municipalities in Maguindanao since May 6.

Encinas said their operations resulted in the death of 20 BIFF members and wounding of seven soldiers.

He said casualties were recorded in the series of encounters in the municipalities of Salibo, Pigatin, Mamasapano and Shariff Aguak all in Maguindanao since last Saturday. Robina Asido/DMS