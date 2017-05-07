The Philippine Navy’s first Hamilton Class cutter from United States is set to join the Republic of Singapore Navy’s Golden Jubilee Celebration next week.

Capt. Donn Anthony Miraflor, commander of the Naval Task Group 80.5, said send-off ceremony for Naval Task Group 80.5 aboard BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (FF15) Saturday afternoon was led by Rear Admiral Allan Ferdinand Cusi, chief of Naval Staff.

Miraflor said the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) Golden Jubilee Celebration will ran from May 11 to 19.

“This International Defense and Security Engagement will be highlighted by the attendance of the Flag Office in Command, Philippine Navy Vice Adm. Ronald Joseph Mercado in the Singapore’s 1st International Maritime Review (IMR); International Maritime Defense Expo Asia 2017; and 5th International Maritime Security Conference hich will serve as an opportunity to solicit modernization initiatives that could best benefit our Navy as well as our maritime nation,” he said.

Miraflor said the “mission will also provide training opportunity for the 35 students of the Naval Officers Basic Officers Course (NOBC) who will have the opportunity to undergo shipboard training onboard FF15 and visit the state-of-the art training facilities of the Singaporean Navy, and also a chance to interact with the Filipino communities in Singapore.”

He also mentioned that after the exhibition, “NTG 80.5 will undertake mission to Davao as an augmentation for the celebration of the Philippine Navy’s 119th Anniversary in Sasa Wharf, Davao City on May 24.”

The Philippine Navy participated in Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace in Malaysia last March of this year. Robina Asido/DMS