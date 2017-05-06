Several groups filed on Friday graft and corruption complaint against former Department of Transportation and Communications Secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya and other officials before the Office of the Ombudsman over the "defective" coaches bought from a Chinese supplier.

Aside from Abaya, the Anti-Trapo Movement of the Philippines, Liga ng Eksplosibong Pagbabago, and United Filipino Consumers & Commuters filed the case against former DOTC Bids and Awards Committee chair Jose Perpetuo Lotilla, DOTC-BAC members Rene Limcaoco and Julianito Bucayan, BAC- Secretarait Overall Head Catherine Jennifer Gonzales, Project Implementation Team Head Roman Buenafe, Metro Rail Transil Line 3 Director for Opeartions Deo Le Manalo and a certain John and Jane Does.

They were sued for entering into a P3.8-billion contract with Dalian Locomotive and Rolling Stock Co., Ltd.

The groups, in a statement, accused that the transaction made by the former officials were "manifestly and grossly disadvantageous" to the government as the supplier failed to deliver what were required.

"The non-operational Dalian-made coaches likewise resulted in lost farebox revenues amounting to millions of pesos," the group said.

The group were assisted by their legal counsel, former MRT-3 General Manager Al Vitangcol III, who is also facing graft case before the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court.

In a television interview, DOTC Undersecretary Cesar Chavez said the 48 new coaches from the manufacturer remain unusable as the structural and technical parts are not compatible with the rails of MRT.

He added the MRT is still resolving problem on signalling system of the new coaches. Ella Dionisio/DMS