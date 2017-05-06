A high ranking leader of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) was arrested while a police community precinct was attacked by the rebels in the province of Cagayan on Thursday.

Supt. Chevalier Iringan, Cagayan Valley regional police spokesperson, identified the arrested NPA leader as David Soriano, the regional secretary of West Cagayan Front.

He said Soriano was with his driver, identified as Jude Cipriano, on board a private van when they were intercepted by the government authorities along the provincial road of Pe?ablanca in Cagayan around 5 pm.

Iringan said the government authorities were able to recover two calibre .9mm pistol owned by the Philippine National Police, a fragmentation grenade, rifle grenade, and documents inside the van during the arrest.

He said the arrested suspects were placed under the custody of Cagayan provincial police while the case of illegal possession of firearms and explosives were being prepared against them.

Iringan also said Soriano has a pending warrant of arrest for murder, frustrated murder and robbery-in-band cases.

Meanwhile, a group of rebels attacked a community precinct in Barangay Annafatan, Amulung, also in the province of Cagayan at around 5:30 pm on Thursday.

Some 20 NPA members, wearing assorted military uniform on board a passenger jeep, attacked the police post, an initial report reaching the police Camp Crame headquarters showed.

The rebels carted away one M14 rifle, two 9mm pistol and four m16 rifles from the police authorities.

“Likewise, they carted away the issued Mahindra Patrol Car of said detachment as one of their gateway vehicles,” the report stated.

“Hot pursuit is now being conducted by this office as well as checkpoint operations in all possible withdrawal areas of the enemy,” it added.

No police personnel were injured during the attack. Robina Asido/DMS