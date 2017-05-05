Three Philippine Air Force personnel died while another one was injured after a helicopter crashed while conducting training at a military camp in Rizal on Thursday.

1Lt. Xy-zon Meneses, public affairs chief of the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division, said a UH-1D Helicopter crashed at the vicinity of Sitio Hilltop, Brgy Sampaloc, Tanay, Rizal in Camp Capinpin around 3pm.

Meneses said the Air-to-Ground and Disaster Rescue Operation training which was participated by 60 soldiers and 12 policemen was finished when the incident happened.

“The training is part of the 2nd ID, Solcom and PNP’s preparation to any eventualities, military and police operation and disaster rescue operation but unfortunate incident happened,” he said.

Col. Antonio Francisco, Air Force spokesman, said based on initial report the aircraft unloaded its passengers and was about to park after the exercise when the incident occurred.

The helicopter was carrying two pilots and two crew members.

Meneses said fatalities include one pilot and two crew while the other pilot was wounded. He was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

Francisco could not say the total number of operational units of UH-1D helicopters of the Philippine Air Force but he noted based on standard operating procedure all aircraft of the same model should be grounded.

It can be recalled nine soldiers, including pilots and crew, were injured after a UH-1D helicopter of the Philippine Air Force crash landed in Sarangani province last 2015. Robina Asido/DMS