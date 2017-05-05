An Abu Sayyaf member believed to be the remnant from the group which entered Bohol before the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit was captured Thursday morning, a military spokesman said Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said the suspect was arrested with the help of concerned citizens who reported his presence.

Arrested was Saad Samad Kiram, 36, a resident of Tulayan, Luuk, Sulu. He is allegedly one of the three terrorist members being pursued by government forces in Bohol.

Senior Superintendent Felipe Natividad, Bohol provincial police director, said the

suspect is among the armed men whom security forces encountered in the towns of Inabanga and Clarin.

Saad's arrest came after suspected Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Joselito Melloria was killed in an encounter with Clarin town last April 22. Two are still at large.

Padilla said the suspect was arrested by joint military, village security and police forces in a law enforcement operation in the vicinity of Brgy. Tanawan, Tubigon around 7 am. .

Quoting a joint military and police statement, Padilla said government forces were able to recover a cal. 45 pistol with two magazines, a hand grenade, a cellphone and personal belongings of Kiram.

“Weakened by hunger and exhaustion, Samad was easily subdued by the arresting team who responded to the information provided by a tipster,” it stated.

“When asked, Samad volunteered valuable information about their plan, composition and capabilities. His revelations confirm the dissolution of the threat in the [rovince of Bohol. Appropriate charges will be filed against the suspect for the crimes he committed,” the statement added. Robina Asido/DMS