The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) still optimistic on achieving its goal to defeat the Abu Sayyaf by June.

“We have achieved important milestones through deliberate military action backed by intense stakeholder engagements,” Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesman said.

“All the AFP needs to do is see through the completion of its plans against these bandits,” he added.

Padilla emphasized the recent achievement by government forces who continued to conduct focused military operation against terrorist groups.

“Besides the neutralization of key terrorist leaders and other lawless elements, the number of firearms and improvised explosive device (IED) recovered as well as the increasing number of surrendered and those sending word of wanting to do so is a significant indicator that demoralization has seeped into the enemies ranks and it won't be long before we see their demise,” Padilla said.

It can be recalled two Abu Sayyaf sub-leaders were neutralized during military operations last month. These are Alhabsy Misaya who was killed during the encounter in Parang, Sulu last April 28 and Muamar Askali alyas Abu Rami, who was killed in an encounter with military forces in Bohol last April 11.

Last April 27 another Abu Sayyaf sub-leader, identified as Udon Hashim, surrendered to government troops with two of his followers.

It was previously reported Radullan Sahiron, one of the notorious Abu Sayyaf leaders was planning to surrender to the government forces. Robina Asido/DMS